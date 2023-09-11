Healing Field returns to Spring Hill Cemetery

By Alex Jackson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday serves as a time to honor, and reflect on the lives lost during the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, filled with thousands of American flags, will serve as a vigil to the thousands of victims who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

This is the 13th Annual Healing Field, sponsored by the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District.

“Every time that you visit it, its just breath taking, I don’t know, you just sit back and reflect on the meaning of why all those flags are standing there and it gives you a visual of the number of lives lost that day,” Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation Executive Director Kathy McKenna said.

Tuesday, Sept. 12, will be a set as a day of reflection, before the flags are taken down on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

