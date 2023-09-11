Jury selection begins in trial over former county clerk denying same-sex marriage licenses

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A federal trial began on Monday afternoon to determine how much money Kim Davis might owe two same-sex couples.

A judge ruled that Davis, a former Rowan County Clerk, violated Constitutional rights by denying them marriage licenses.

Davis denied two same-sex couples marriage licenses in 2015, and the judge’s ruling came in March 2022.

The four plaintiffs in the suit are asking for compensatory damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, as well as legal fees.

The jury selection process lasted five hours on Monday, with only about two-thirds of summoned jurors actually showing up.

Opening statements in the trial are expected on Tuesday.

