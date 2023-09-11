Name released of boy hit and killed near bus stop

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a boy hit and killed near their bus stop Friday has been released by Logan Middle School.

School officials identified the boy as 7th grader Chance Artist.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said Artist was hit by a vehicle Friday morning near the intersection of 11th Street and Route 10.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene, they found him in the road.

A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.

Artist was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Logan County Schools released the following statement:

“Today is a sad day for our entire community as we learned of the tragic loss of one of our students who was involved in a fatal accident earlier this morning. There is no greater tragedy than the death of a young person, and we offer our sincere condolences and continued support to the families and friends of those impacted by this devastating loss.Counselors have been available at Logan Middle School throughout the day in order to provide additional support for students and staff. These services will remain in place for as long as necessary, as our community pulls together to process what has happened. If there are students and/or staff members who feel as though they need someone to speak with during the weekend, we encourage them to reach out by calling 304-687-6027. This number will be staffed with those who offer counselor support for the next two days. Again, our administration wishes to convey our wholehearted condolences to all those affected by this sudden loss.”

