Over 5,000 without power in Mason County

Crews are on scene working to get the lights back on.
Crews are on scene working to get the lights back on.(WSAZ)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A power outage in Mason County has left over 5,000 customers in the dark Monday evening.

Officials with AEP tell WSAZ the outage was caused by a transmission line tripping from service, “like a breaker may trip in a home.”

In situations where transmission lines trip, a back-up source normally kicks in to prevent outages. Mason County’s back-up source was unavailable due to scheduled work in the area.

Crews are on scene working to get the lights back on.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason County Sheriff's Office said a search for a missing boy who goes by the name of Wyatt is...
Missing child found
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation
David Maynard
Suspect dead following hostage situation
David Maynard is a suspect wanted in connection with a murder investigation, according to...
Multi-state search underway for murder suspect
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released

Latest News

WVU explains proposed budget cuts to lawmakers, days after faculty voted no confidence in the...
WVU, lawmakers talk budget cuts
The first flood survivors in Floyd County were able to purchase their temporary FEMA home after...
Flood victims turn temporary housing unit into new home
A judge ruled that Davis, a former Rowan County Clerk, violated Constitutional rights by...
Jury selection begins in trial to determine damages in lawsuit against former county clerk
A judge ruled that Davis, a former Rowan County Clerk, violated Constitutional rights by...
Jury selection begins in trial over former county clerk denying same-sex marriage licenses