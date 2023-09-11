Over 5,000 without power in Mason County
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A power outage in Mason County has left over 5,000 customers in the dark Monday evening.
Officials with AEP tell WSAZ the outage was caused by a transmission line tripping from service, “like a breaker may trip in a home.”
In situations where transmission lines trip, a back-up source normally kicks in to prevent outages. Mason County’s back-up source was unavailable due to scheduled work in the area.
Crews are on scene working to get the lights back on.
