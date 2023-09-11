Queen of Clean | Removing gum on clothes

For more information, go to QueenofClean.com.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

How to:

1. Place the garment in a plastic bag and put it in the freezer for a few hours or even overnight.

2. When you remove it from the freezer, peel the gum off immediately, so that it doesn’t have time to reattach to the clothes.

3. It should come right off with your fingernails or a dull straight edge.

4. If there is any residue left, use Carbona Stain Devils labeled for glue and gum. Follow the directions closely. Stain Devils are in the laundry spotter aisle at grocery and big box stores.

5. Once the gum is totally gone, work in liquid laundry detergent and launder as usual.

Good To Know: When the gum hardens (freezes) it will be easy to remove.

Linda Says: Be sure you chip off the gum immediately when you remove the clothes from the freezer

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

