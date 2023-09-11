WVU vs. Red Raiders game time announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (September 11, 2023) – The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Sept. 23, Big 12 Conference home opener against Texas Tech will be televised at 3:30 p.m. ET, on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers home game against the Red Raiders will be the annual Gold Rush game. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear gold. The matchup also will be the 2023 WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class recognition game.

