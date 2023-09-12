Deputies searching for couple accused of using stolen credit card



By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people are accused of swiping a credit card at a restaurant in Cross Lanes and using it to buy $1,500 worth of gift cards.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the victim discovered her wallet missing on Monday, September 11, just after 3:00 p.m.

The victim told deputies she went to pay her check at Cracker Barrel and noticed her wallet containing approximately $150 in cash and multiple credit cards including a US Federal Government Corporate Credit Card was missing.

Shortly after the discovery, the victim received notification from the credit card fraud department that suspicious activity had been detected when the card was used at a Speedway location in Cross Lanes.

The victim reported to deputies that she was dining in the restaurant with a friend when they noticed a man and a woman enter the dining room and sit behind them.

According to the victim, the couple appeared suspicious as they walked around the table nodding at one another before abruptly leaving without eating.

Deputies learned from the Speedway clerk that two people matching the description of the suspicious couple in Cracker Barrel had attempted to purchase five gift cards in the amount of $500 each. Three transactions were successful, totaling $1,500 before the other two were declined by the bank.

Video surveillance captured from Cracker Barrel and Speedway showed the same suspicious couple described by the victim, officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man wearing the pink and yellow shirt is accused in the fraudulent gift card purchases as he can been seen on video collecting the cards and proceeding with the purchase.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man and woman accused in this crime are asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information has not been released.






