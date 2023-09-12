InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation
Mason County Sheriff's Office said a search for a missing boy who goes by the name of Wyatt is...
Missing child found
A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
Name released of boy hit and killed near bus stop
Crews are on scene working to get the lights back on.
Over 5,000 without power in Mason County

Latest News

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Cowdery is considered to be dangerous.
Man wanted in connection with attempted murder
Addiction Recovery Care | Crisis to Career
Addiction Recovery Care | Crisis to Career
Preventing teens misusing potential poisons
Preventing teens misusing potential poisons
41st Annual St. George Greek Festival
41st Annual St. George Greek Festival
Hampton is charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12...
Man arrested for sharing child sexual abuse material online