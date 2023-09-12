Lawrence County Land Bank begins demolition of 19 condemned buildings

By Alex Jackson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - It’s a project the Lawrence County Land Bank says has been six years in the making.

The Land Bank began demolishing 19 abandoned properties just off Township Road 287 near the Chesapeake Flea Market.

Lawrence County Commissioner and Chair of the Land Bank, DeAnna Holliday, said this area has caused problems for law enforcement in the past.

“Areas like this create opportunities for illegal happenings and there was a lot of drug activity and just a lot of crime happening here. No citizen in our county deserves living around this,” Holliday said.

The Land Bank worked together with the Health Department to make this cleanup possible. They say the homes have been a site for dumping trash, dead animals, needles, and even raw sewage.

It’s a day that neighbors say has been a long time coming.

“It’s great because this stuff is all on its way down and we don’t look out our back window and see tires stacked up and you don’t see trash stacked up,” Erick Christian said.

The demolition is expected to be completed between Oct. 6 and Oct. 15.

