Man arrested for sharing child sexual abuse material online

Hampton is charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12...
Hampton is charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars Tuesday on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

On September 12, the Kentucky State Police arrested Henry D. Hampton, 27.

Hampton is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

Troopers began an investigation after discovering Hampton uploading sexually explicit images of minors to an online social media account.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant for Hampton’s cell phone in Catlettsburg on September 11, 2023. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

If convicted of the Class-C felony, Hampton could face five to ten years in prison.

Hampton is in jail at the Boyd County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation
Mason County Sheriff's Office said a search for a missing boy who goes by the name of Wyatt is...
Missing child found
A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
Name released of boy hit and killed near bus stop
Crews are on scene working to get the lights back on.
Over 5,000 without power in Mason County

Latest News

Deputies said a teen was driving near the intersection with Route 60 when they veered off the...
Teenager dead in single-vehicle crash
Man dies in head-on crash in Nicholas County
According to the victim, the couple appeared suspicious as they walked around the table nodding...
Deputies searching for couple accused of using stolen credit card
Several people were arrested Tuesday morning at the Vista View Apartments in Charleston.
Investigation into drug activity at apartment complex nets 13 arrests