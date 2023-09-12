Man arrested for sharing child sexual abuse material online

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars Tuesday on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

On September 12, the Kentucky State Police arrested Henry D. Hampton, 27.

Hampton is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

Troopers began an investigation after discovering Hampton uploading sexually explicit images of minors to an online social media account.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant for Hampton’s cell phone in Catlettsburg on September 11, 2023. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

If convicted of the Class-C felony, Hampton could face five to ten years in prison.

Hampton is in jail at the Boyd County Detention Center.

