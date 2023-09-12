Man dies in head-on crash in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A crash in Nicholas County claimed a life on Sunday, September 10.

According to the sheriff’s office, Corey Amon Moore, 25, of Beckley, died in an accident that happened along Ramsey Road in Mt. Nebo.

Deputies report Moore was traveling south on US Route 19 when his vehicle left the southbound lane and crossed the median entering the northbound lane of US Route 19.

The sheriff’s office says Moore’s vehicle hit a northbound vehicle head-on before hitting an embankment off US Route 19.

All the victims were transported to the hospital.

Moore was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the hospital and released.

Further information has not been released.

