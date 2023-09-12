Man wanted in connection with attempted murder

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man wanted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is facing several charges including attempted murder.

Deputies said Christopher Cowdery is wanted on charges of first degree attempted murder, second degree felonious assault and second degree strangulation.

They said deputies have worked with the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Apprehension Unit to execute search warrants, but they have not located him.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Cowdery is considered to be dangerous, and if anyone sees him, they are advised to stay away and call 911.

“If anyone is found to be harboring or aiding Chris in evading arrest then they will be criminally charged to the fullest extent of the law,” Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said in a Facebook post. “Chris, if you see this Facebook post, we know you are well aware that you are wanted. I strongly suggest that you stop hiding and turn yourself in immediately.”

