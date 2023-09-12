Man wanted in connection with attempted murder

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Cowdery is considered to be dangerous.
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Cowdery is considered to be dangerous.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man wanted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is facing several charges including attempted murder.

Deputies said Christopher Cowdery is wanted on charges of first degree attempted murder, second degree felonious assault and second degree strangulation.

They said deputies have worked with the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Apprehension Unit to execute search warrants, but they have not located him.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Cowdery is considered to be dangerous, and if anyone sees him, they are advised to stay away and call 911.

“If anyone is found to be harboring or aiding Chris in evading arrest then they will be criminally charged to the fullest extent of the law,” Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said in a Facebook post. “Chris, if you see this Facebook post, we know you are well aware that you are wanted. I strongly suggest that you stop hiding and turn yourself in immediately.”

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation
Mason County Sheriff's Office said a search for a missing boy who goes by the name of Wyatt is...
Missing child found
A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
Name released of boy hit and killed near bus stop
Crews are on scene working to get the lights back on.
Over 5,000 without power in Mason County

Latest News

Addiction Recovery Care | Crisis to Career
Addiction Recovery Care | Crisis to Career
Preventing teens misusing potential poisons
Preventing teens misusing potential poisons
41st Annual St. George Greek Festival
41st Annual St. George Greek Festival
Hampton is charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12...
Man arrested for sharing child sexual abuse material online