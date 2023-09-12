Six transported to hospital in crash, road closed

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US-60 is shut down after a multiple vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

Cabell County dispatchers say the crash happened near the Cabell County EMS building in Milton.

According to Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons, three vehicles were involved in the crash and six people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The extent of those injuries are unknown.

There is no estimated time for US-60 to reopen.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

