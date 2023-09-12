Six transported to hospital in crash, road closed

Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US-60 is shut down after a multiple vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

Cabell County dispatchers say the crash happened near the Cabell County EMS building in Milton.

According to Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons, three vehicles were involved in the crash and six people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The extent of those injuries are unknown.

There is no estimated time for US-60 to reopen.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation
Deputies said a teen was driving near the intersection with Route 60 when they veered off the...
Teenager dead in single-vehicle crash
Mason County Sheriff's Office said a search for a missing boy who goes by the name of Wyatt is...
Missing child found
A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
Name released of boy hit and killed near bus stop

Latest News

Select West Virginia Schools are rolling out a new tool to help prevent acts of violence on...
WSAZ INVESTIGATES | Recognizing Danger
The Land Bank began demolishing 19 abandoned properties just off Township Road 287 near the...
Lawrence County Land Bank begins demolition of 19 condemned buildings
The Land Bank began demolishing 19 abandoned properties just off Township Road 287 near the...
Lawrence County Land Bank begins demolition of 19 condemned buildings
Fall foliage
Why are leaves changing color earlier this year?