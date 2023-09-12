Teens injured in UTV accident

By Ariana Mintz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A UTV crash on Monday left four teens injured, officials say.

The accident happened in Poca along Matthew Avenue on private property.

All four juveniles were taken to the hospital after the crash around 5:00 p.m.

According to EMS, two of the teens suffered critical injuries, one minor requiring emergency surgery.

Further information has not been released.

