Why are leaves changing color earlier this year?

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fall equinox – September 23 at 2:49 AM – is still 11 days away, but some trees are already seeing their leaves change color and even drop. What is leading to this earlier-than-normal color change, and how might it affect the fall foliage season?

First, let’s take a look at why the leaves change color in the fall. As the amount of daylight inevitably gets shorter each day through the winter solstice in mid-December, photosynthesis – a process in which leaves use sunlight to make food – slows. This causes chlorophyll – the green pigment in leaves – to break down, exposing other chemicals and their respective colors.

Therefore, no matter the weather, the leaves will begin changing color in the fall due to the steady decrease in daylight. However, weather can also play a factor in how vibrant the colors are and when they occur.

For ideal fall foliage colors, the growing season in spring and summer needs to be wet. Dry conditions put a lot of stress on trees and will cause them to lose their leaves early. In addition, the late-summer and early-fall period needs to see sunny days and cool nights. The threshold for how cool is actually rather specific. A light frost will accelerate the color change, but a hard frost or freeze will hurt the leaves more and make them change directly to brown. Finally, heavy rain and strong winds would be a problem as both these conditions would cause the leaves to fall off the trees prematurely.

With all this in mind, what is causing the early color change this year? It has to do with how dry the spring and summer has been across the region. Both seasons have seen a significant lack of rainfall, and while no locations may be in a drought officially, the ground is still running dry due to this lack of rain.

So, how will this affect the fall foliage season this year? While some factors can still change, an earlier peak color season is likely compared to previous years, especially with cool, crisp nights and sunny days. There may not even be a true “peak” this year as some trees change and lose their leaves much earlier than others. In addition, this may not go down in history as the “best” color year as some go directly to brown and fall down due to the stressed trees. However, as long as there is no early hard frost/freeze or an heavy rain or wind storms, then there can still be pockets of good color.

Here is an early look at when the peak color for each part of the region may occur. Keep in mind this can change given fluctuations in weather conditions as discussed previously. However, it may be best to plan that trip to the mountains sooner rather than later.

