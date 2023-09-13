2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships to be held in West Virginia

Matches will take place from June 26 to July 3, 2024, at the Barboursville Soccer Complex and Shawnee Sports Complex.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, the West Virginia Soccer Association announced that Barboursville and Kanawha County have been selected to host the 2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships.

The announcement was made at the Shawnee Sports Complex Wednesday afternoon.

Matches will take place from June 26 to July 3, 2024, at the Barboursville Soccer Complex and Shawnee Sports Complex.

The US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championship will feature approximately 250 boys and girls teams in the 12U through 19U age groups.

Regional winners in the 13U through 19U age groups will earn a berth to the US Youth Soccer National Championships in Orlando, Florida in late July.

