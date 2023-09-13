After nearly a month, West Virginia community can use water again

Officials say residents of a northern West Virginia community can use their tap water again after nearly a month
(HNN File)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (AP) — Residents of a northern West Virginia community can use their tap water again after nearly a month, officials said.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources approved a request on Tuesday to lift a “do not consume” notice for customers of Paden City Water Works.

Residents of Paden City were told not to use their tap water on Aug. 16 after a pump valve malfunctioned at a water treatment plant and allowed the release of a hazardous solvent, tetrachloroethylene, in the water serving the Ohio River community.

Tetrachloroethylene is a harmful chemical widely used by dry cleaners. Paden City officials have said a dry cleaner in the town of about 2,500 residents closed early this century.

After the leak was fixed, the water system was flushed and water samples tested until results showed the water was safe to use again, officials said.

“At this point probably, we’ve pumped somewhere in the neighborhood of eight or nine million gallons of water out through the system and out so if there’s any left in the system it’s a very trace amount,” Paden City Superintendent Josh Billiter said.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Deputies said a teen was driving near the intersection with Route 60 when they veered off the...
Teenager dead in single-vehicle crash
Traffic Crash
Six transported to hospital in crash
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Cowdery is considered to be dangerous.
Man wanted in connection with attempted murder
One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Students gather during a walkout in protest of an administration proposal to cut 9% of...
West Virginia University crisis looms as GOP leaders focus on economic development, jobs
Gov. Jim Justice
West Virginia governor appoints chief of staff’s wife to open judge’s position
West Virginia State Capitol (File photo)
After ruling, W.Va. lawmakers advance criminal abortion ban
Photo of Jamie Ferguson from criminal complaint | United States District Court
‘Yes, I’m a Trump girl’: WVa Guard member charged in riot