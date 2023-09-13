Airline pilot father, son recreate cockpit photo 30 years later

PHOTOS - A son flying as first officer on his dad's final flight as a pilot for Southwest recreates a decades-old picture. Southwest Airlines via CNN Newsource
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As a toddler, Ruben Flowers posed with his pilot dad in an airplane.

Nearly 30 years later, he’s posing with his pilot dad again as the first officer on his father’s flight.

Flowers says it was his dream to fly with his dad, and the timing was perfect.

Flowers started his career just as his father, also named Ruben Flowers, was nearing retirement as a captain.

Thanks to a brief overlap, father and son were able to fly together and recreate that photo on a flight from Omaha, Nebraska to Chicago in the spring.

The elder Flowers says seeing his son next to him for his last landing was a dream come true.

Also on board that retirement flight were Ruben Sr.’s brother and his cousin, who work for Southwest as well.

Flowers says there are seven pilots total in the family.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Deputies said a teen was driving near the intersection with Route 60 when they veered off the...
Teenager dead in single-vehicle crash
Traffic Crash
Six transported to hospital in crash
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Cowdery is considered to be dangerous.
Man wanted in connection with attempted murder
Police in Kentucky say 18-year-old Jayden Beamon has died after falling out of a moving vehicle.
18-year-old dies after falling out of moving vehicle, police say

Latest News

Deb Ryan, Chester County District Attorney, said the family had been "living in a complete...
After escaped murderer's capture, victim's family 'can now finally sleep again,' DA says
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Extortion trial delayed for Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance
In this satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee turns north on path that will take it past Bermuda as it aims for Atlantic Canada
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania