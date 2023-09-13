Fatal motorcycle crash reported in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A fatal crash involving two motorcycles was reported in Meigs County, Ohio on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash along State Route 124 happened around 11:45 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

One motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, state patrol reports.

No road closures have been reported.

