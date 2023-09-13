Fatal motorcycle crash reported in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A fatal crash involving two motorcycles was reported in Meigs County, Ohio on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash along State Route 124 happened around 11:45 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

One motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, state patrol reports.

No road closures have been reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

