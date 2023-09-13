Former police officer sentenced on drug charges

A former police officer with the Ironton Police Department has been sentenced on drug charges.
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former police officer with the Ironton Police Department has been sentenced on drug charges.

FORMER STORY: Police officer faces drug charges, among others

Bradley Spoljaric was arrested in July of 2022 and faced domestic violence, aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence charges.

On July 18, 2023, Spoljaric entered a guilty plea and was found guilty for aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree.

On Wednesday, Spoljaric was sentenced to 12 months in a state penal institution.

