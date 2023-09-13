Herd blanks Vikings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team used first half patience and four second half goals to beat Cleveland State 5-0 Tuesday night at Hoops Family Field. The Herd improves to 6-0 and begins Sun Belt Conference play Saturday at #8 James Madison.

Marshall’s lone goal in the first 45 minutes came from an assist by Aymane Sordo to Pablo Simon with Matthew Bell, two Marco Silva goals and one final one from Alexander Adjetey all happening in the second half. Herd goal keeper Gabriel Perrotta recorded two saves as the Vikings only managed three total shots on goal.

The Herd’s next home game is Saturday night September 23rd when they host 5th ranked UCF.

