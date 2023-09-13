High school on lockdown, expelled student detained

Deputies tell WSAZ.com everyone is safe but Sissonville High School remains on lockdown.
Deputies tell WSAZ.com everyone is safe but Sissonville High School remains on lockdown.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavy police presence was reported at Sissonville High School on Wednesday after a suspicious person was seen walking on campus and inside school property.

According to the high school principal, the person was a former, expelled student of Sissonville High School.

Police say a student recognized the former student and told school officials.

No firearms have been detected, but the sheriff’s office says K-9 officers are assisting in the search.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports one person has been detained.

Deputies tell WSAZ.com everyone is safe but Sissonville High School remains on lockdown.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Deputies said a teen was driving near the intersection with Route 60 when they veered off the...
Teenager dead in single-vehicle crash
Traffic Crash
Six transported to hospital in crash
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Cowdery is considered to be dangerous.
Man wanted in connection with attempted murder
One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Specialist (Spc.) Corey A. Moore, 25, a Soldier assigned to the West Virginia National Guard...
West Virginia National Guard member dies in crash
3-year-old slips away from home, drowns in pool
Family of juvenile with autism found wandering located, state police says
One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash