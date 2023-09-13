High school on lockdown, expelled student detained

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavy police presence was reported at Sissonville High School on Wednesday after a suspicious person was seen walking on campus and inside school property.

According to the high school principal, the person was a former, expelled student of Sissonville High School.

Police say a student recognized the former student and told school officials.

No firearms have been detected, but the sheriff’s office says K-9 officers are assisting in the search.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports one person has been detained.

Deputies tell WSAZ.com everyone is safe but Sissonville High School remains on lockdown.

Further information has not been released.

