National Recovery Month: Neonatal Therapy

By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Newborn babies who were exposed to drugs during pregnancy require special care in the nursery.

Dr. Jodi Plumley, a Marshall Health pediatrician and medical director of the Neonatal Therapeutic Unit at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about Neonatal Therapy for National Recovery Month.

