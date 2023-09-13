Skate park vandalized

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hurricane skate park was vandalized over the weekend, according to Mayor Scott Edwards.

“A couple bad apples come and vandalize that is really what hurts your heart more than anything,” said Edwards. “That they would even think to do that in their own community.”

The juveniles were caught on camera and quickly identified.

“You see them looking around to make sure nobody is watching then you see them spray paint,” said Edwards. “To have local people do this it is embarrassing. That local juveniles would want to spray paint.”

“There is nothing like this around. People travel from all over to come here and to have juveniles do that is disheartening,” said Edwards.

The park was an investment of almost a million dollars, according to the mayor.

Skaters were the ones who alerted Edwards to the vandalism.

“They were probably in their 20s or so and they saw it when they came to skate. They messaged me and they decided to take it upon themselves to go clean it,” said Edwards.

Edwards said cameras cover the facility and the park; anyone that vandalizes city property will not be able to come back for a year.

