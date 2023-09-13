Skate park vandalized

Hurricane skate park was vandalized over the weekend, according to Mayor Scott Edwards.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hurricane skate park was vandalized over the weekend, according to Mayor Scott Edwards.

“A couple bad apples come and vandalize that is really what hurts your heart more than anything,” said Edwards. “That they would even think to do that in their own community.”

The juveniles were caught on camera and quickly identified.

“You see them looking around to make sure nobody is watching then you see them spray paint,” said Edwards. “To have local people do this it is embarrassing. That local juveniles would want to spray paint.”

“There is nothing like this around. People travel from all over to come here and to have juveniles do that is disheartening,” said Edwards.

The park was an investment of almost a million dollars, according to the mayor.

Skaters were the ones who alerted Edwards to the vandalism.

“They were probably in their 20s or so and they saw it when they came to skate. They messaged me and they decided to take it upon themselves to go clean it,” said Edwards.

Edwards said cameras cover the facility and the park; anyone that vandalizes city property will not be able to come back for a year.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Deputies said a teen was driving near the intersection with Route 60 when they veered off the...
Teenager dead in single-vehicle crash
Traffic Crash
Six transported to hospital in crash
One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Cowdery is considered to be dangerous.
Man wanted in connection with attempted murder

Latest News

Marshall Health offers RSV Vaccine for pregnant patients
Marshall Health offers RSV Vaccine for pregnant patients
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
A former police officer with the Ironton Police Department has been sentenced on drug charges.
Former police officer sentenced on drug charges
National Recovery Month: Neonatal Therapy
National Recovery Month: Neonatal Therapy