STATE POLICE | Juvenile with autism found wandering along roadway

West Virginia State Police are working to identify a minor who was found wandering along a road...
West Virginia State Police are working to identify a minor who was found wandering along a road on Wednesday morning, September 13.(West Virginia State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police is working to identify a child that was found wandering on a roadway on Wednesday morning.

The child with autism was found along Ferguson Road near the baseball field, troopers report.

Troopers say the juvenile who was found around 7 a.m. is unable to communicate with them.

The child’s age is unknown.

Further information has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact West Virginia State Police or call 911.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Deputies said a teen was driving near the intersection with Route 60 when they veered off the...
Teenager dead in single-vehicle crash
Traffic Crash
Six transported to hospital in crash
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Cowdery is considered to be dangerous.
Man wanted in connection with attempted murder
Police in Kentucky say 18-year-old Jayden Beamon has died after falling out of a moving vehicle.
18-year-old dies after falling out of moving vehicle, police say

Latest News

One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, September 13th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, September 13th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Marshall improves to 6-0 with the win over Cleveland State.
Herd blanks Vikings