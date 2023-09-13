Teen killed in crash remembered by Midland Trail High School

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just a day after Midland Trail High School Sophomore Damon Mooney died in a car crash on his way to school the community is channeling their grief to remember the 16-year-old who they say embodied what it means to be a patriot.

Hugs are being held a bit tighter at Midland Trail High School as the Patriots remember Damon Mooney, a sophomore offensive lineman on the football team who is being remembered for his spirit both on and off the field.

Jayden Roop, a sophomore running back recalled the last time he saw his teammate before getting the news.

“After film at Monday’s practice, we came out here and we were practicing throwing the football,” he recalled. “Half the team was out here passing with each other.”

Eli Campbell, a senior at Midland Trail remembered Mooney always loaning a helping hand.

“I got in a car accident actually in the parking lot at school a few weeks ago and I remember pulling up in his truck, blocking the road just to check on me,” he recalled.

Mooney died in a car crash Tuesday at the intersection of Route 41 and Route 60 hitting a power pole while on his way to school.

“At some point, kids being safe and mentally well is required before you could ever instruct them. And yesterday wasn’t a day we could do a whole lot of instruction,” Principal Richard Petitt said. “We could wrap our arms around each other and love one another. So that’s what we did.”

Now Mooney’s team says they’ll keep his memory with them through every element of the football season.

“Him not being there talking to you on the sidelines, after scoring a touchdown or by him saying congrats or anything it’s just gonna be weird without him there,” Roop said.

“We’re definitely gonna play for him the entire season, I’ll try and make it somewhere with him.”

Midland Trail’s away game for Friday against Wheeling Central Catholic will feature “66″ decals on all the Patriots players helmets.

Memorials at Midland Trail High School are scheduled for next week.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.