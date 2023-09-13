West Virginia National Guard member dies in crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Specialist (Spc.) Corey A. Moore, 25, a Soldier assigned to the West Virginia National Guard 821st Engineer Construction Company, passed away following a motor vehicle accident September 10, 2023.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement regarding Moore’s death:

“Cathy and I are incredibly heartbroken at the loss of this brave young man,” Gov. Justice said. “We share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Spc. Moore’s loved ones because this is a true tragedy beyond belief, especially to lose someone so young. Our National Guard members protect our state and our country, and put their lives on the line to keep us all safe. I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in keeping Spc. Moore and his loved ones in their prayers.”

The fatal crash happened along Ramsey Road in Mt. Nebo.

Deputies report Moore was traveling south on US Route 19 when his vehicle left the southbound lane and crossed the median entering the northbound lane of US Route 19.

The sheriff’s office says Moore’s vehicle hit a northbound vehicle head-on before hitting an embankment off US Route 19.

Moore was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Corey joined the West Virginia Army National Guard in 2018 and served as a utilities equipment repairer with the 821st Engineer Construction Company, headquartered in Summersville, West Virginia, throughout the entirety of his career. He was a native of Beckley, West Virginia and is survived by his mother, father and three siblings.

“Our entire One Guard family mourns the tragic loss of Corey, who was one of our state and nation’s finest,” WVNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, said. “This young man answered the solemn call to duty, and he represented himself, his family, and our Guard with honor throughout his career. Our hearts are with his fellow Soldiers of the 821st, and especially with his family and friends who knew him best and whose lives were immensely touched by his spirit and love. We will continue to honor his legacy and service in the West Virginia National Guard and ask that his family is kept in your prayers.”

Corey’s awards for his military service include the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and the West Virginia Service Medal.

