West Virginia State Police announces intent to terminate whistleblower

WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation(WVRJA)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Police has issued a Notice of Intent to Discipline to a whistleblower -- whose anonymous letters revealed serious allegations of wrongdoing within the agency.

The notice comes just days after Corporal Joseph Comer turned himself into authorities.

Comer -- already charged with strangulation and domestic battery -- was jailed Friday on a bond revocation.

That revocation -- related to phone records.

A release from West Virginia State Police says, “The notice details the West Virginia State Police’s intent to terminate Joseph Comer’s employment with the department. Joseph Comer has been on administrative leave since February 23, 2023. The decision to terminate Joseph Comer’s employment was made following lengthy investigations.”

Comer and his attorney have maintained his innocence and claimed the underlying charges are retaliatory for his criticism of State Police.

A circuit judge is scheduled to hear arguments related to the revocation tomorrow in Ritchie County.

The whistleblower’s anonymous letter triggered a broad investigation into wrongdoing at State Police.

Court records show Comer’s defense asked for the revocation to be put on hold -- a request opposed by the prosecution and denied by the court Friday.

The Ritchie County Prosecutor’s Office has not returned calls seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Deputies said a teen was driving near the intersection with Route 60 when they veered off the...
Teenager dead in single-vehicle crash
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation
Mason County Sheriff's Office said a search for a missing boy who goes by the name of Wyatt is...
Missing child found
A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
Name released of boy hit and killed near bus stop

Latest News

Traffic Crash
Six transported to hospital in crash
Select West Virginia Schools are rolling out a new tool to help prevent acts of violence on...
WSAZ INVESTIGATES | Recognizing Danger
The Land Bank began demolishing 19 abandoned properties just off Township Road 287 near the...
Lawrence County Land Bank begins demolition of 19 condemned buildings
The Land Bank began demolishing 19 abandoned properties just off Township Road 287 near the...
Lawrence County Land Bank begins demolition of 19 condemned buildings