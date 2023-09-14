Found child reunited with parents

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 3 to 5 year old child was located along 18th St. of Nitro Wednesday night, according to the Nitro Police Department.

A search ensued for the child’s parents.

The police said within the hour, the parents were found and the child was reunited with them.

According to police, it is not clear if there will be an investigation yet.

