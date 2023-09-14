ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - When you get a pair of tennis shoes, you expect them to last you a long while. Turns out, that may not be the best thing for your feet!

If you’re not replacing them often enough, podiatrists say that could be the reason the pep in your step gets replaced with pain.

“80-90% who are having problems with their feet, the first question I ask them is what kind of shoe they are wearing, and how long have you been wearing them?” said Dr. Avneet Kaur, foot and ankle surgeon. She reminds her patients, your entire body weight is dependent on the two structures that are our feet. When you go from walking to running, the weight in your feet multiplies by four to seven.

That can feel even heavier if your shoes are worn down.

“If you’re having issues with your feet, fatigue, hip or knee pain, that’s a sign you need to buy a new shoe,” Kaur said.

How often should you be replacing your shoes? It depends on your activity level, but Dr. Kaur says around every 500 miles or every eight months on average. If you’re an avid runner, you may want to consider a replacement every three to five months.

“After that, the shoe insole will wear out. The thing to look into is the midsole compression lines,” said Kaur. “If you notice those compression lines that are there quite a bit, it’s time to get a new shoe.”

If you spend most of your day on your feet, you may want to consider buying two pairs and alternating them each day.

“That day will allow your shoe to decompress,” said Kaur. “If you’ve been in that shoe all day, the sole compresses and you lose all of your shock absorption.”

As for the shoe type, the brand you pick will depend on the arch of your foot. Dr. Kaur recommends getting fitted at a running shoe store like Unger’s in Ironton or Roberts Running in Huntington.

Podiatrists recommend always buying shoes in person to make sure you have the right fit, and going up around a full size to make sure your foot has room.

