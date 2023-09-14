IRS will pause taking claims for pandemic-era tax credit due to an influx of fraudulent claims

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in...
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington. The IRS is pausing accepting claims for the Employee Retention Credit, a pandemic-era tax credit, until 2024 due to rising concerns that an influx of applications are fraudulent. The IRS said Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, that hundreds of criminal cases have been started and thousands of ERC claims have been referred for audit.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Internal Revenue Service is pausing accepting claims for a pandemic-era tax credit until 2024 due to rising concerns that an influx of applications are fraudulent.

The tax credit, called the Employee Retention Credit, was designed help small businesses keep paying their employees during the height of the pandemic if they were fully or partly suspended from operating. The credit ended on Oct. 1, 2021, but businesses could still apply retroactively by filing an amended payroll tax return.

A growing number of questionable claims are coming from small businesses who may or may not be aware that they aren’t eligible. Because of its complex eligibility rules, the credit quickly became a magnet for scammers that targeted small businesses, offering them help to apply for the ERC for a fee — even if it wasn’t clear that they qualified. The credit isn’t offered to individuals, for example.

“The IRS is increasingly alarmed about honest small business owners being scammed by unscrupulous actors, and we could no longer tolerate growing evidence of questionable claims pouring in,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said. “The further we get from the pandemic, the further we see the good intentions of this important program abused.”

The IRS has received 3.6 million claims for the credit over the course of the program. It began increasing scrutiny of the claims in July. It said Thursday hundreds of criminal cases have been started and thousands of ERC claims have been referred for audit.

Because of the increased scrutiny, there will be a longer wait time for claims already submitted, from 90 days to 180 days, and longer if the claim needs a review or audit. And the IRS is adding a way for small businesses to withdraw their claim if they no longer think they’re eligible. About 600,000 claims are pending.

The government’s programs to help small businesses during the pandemic have long been a target for fraudsters. It’s suspected that $200 billion may have been stolen from two other pandemic-era programs, the Paycheck Protection and COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs.

Small business owners who may want to check whether they’re actually eligible for the credit can check resources on the IRS website including an eligibility checklist.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash
Family of juvenile with autism found wandering located, state police says
A 3-year-old wandered away from home on Tuesday, September 12, and was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old slips away from home, drowns in pool
Deputies tell WSAZ.com everyone is safe but Sissonville High School remains on lockdown.
High school lockdown order lifted, expelled student detained
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman found dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band...
NSYNC releases first new song in over two decades for ‘Trolls’ sequel
FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the...
Biden’s clean-car rules face a crucial test as appeals court hears Republican-led challenges