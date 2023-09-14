Man wanted in connection to kidnapping, sexual assault

According to deputies, William Smith is considered armed and dangerous.
According to deputies, William Smith is considered armed and dangerous.(Cabell County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused in a kidnapping and sexual assault incident is on the run, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are searching for William Michael Smith, of Cabell County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a 911 call a little after 8 p.m. Sept. 13 about an alleged sexual assault that may have occurred in Cabell County on Racoon Creek Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim and evidence that a sexual assault had occurred in a shed behind the home along Racoon Creek.

Earlier Wednesday evening, the victim told deputies Smith opened her car door and held her at knife point and then instructed her where to go, taking her to where the assault occurred on Racoon Creek Road.

According to deputies, Smith has had two previous convictions of sexual assault in West Virginia.

Smith is considered to be armed and dangers and the public should not approach him. Law enforcement advise anyone who sees Smith to call 911.

Deputies say a GPS monitor Smith cut off was found at the scene of the crime.

Officials do not believe Smith and the victim knew one another.

Smith was last seen in a dark gray or black Chevy pickup truck with an extended cab.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash
Family of juvenile with autism found wandering located, state police says
A 3-year-old wandered away from home on Tuesday, September 12, and was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old slips away from home, drowns in pool
Deputies tell WSAZ.com everyone is safe but Sissonville High School remains on lockdown.
High school lockdown order lifted, expelled student detained
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released

Latest News

Former town recorder sentenced for embezzlement
Top tailgating and homegating tips
Top tailgating and homegating tips
Meigs Co. in running for No. 1 farmer's market in America
Meigs Co. in running for No. 1 farmer’s market in America
Women Warriors Summit
Women Warriors Summit