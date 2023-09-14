Police chase leads to man fleeing on foot

Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than a dozen police cruisers were seen chasing a car going eastbound on I-64 near Nitro around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

It all started when Hurricane police stopped a car for speeding and tinted windows, but during that traffic stop the driver took off. The driver made his way from Hurricane all the way to Charleston, while doing so he was seen throwing drugs out of his car window.

Law enforcement says that multiple spikes were thrown at the car leading the driver to crash near the Oakwood Road exit, where he ran off.

This chase involved police from Hurricane to Charleston and all points in-between--as well as Putnam County and Kanawha County deputies.

Those officers searched the area and found drugs in the suspect’s car and on the interstate along with some clothing items. Officials say the suspect doesn’t own the car he was driving but did confirm that the car was not stolen.

Hurricane police said they believe they have identified the driver but have not found him at this time and that no warrants have been filed.

