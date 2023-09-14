Prostate Cancer Awareness Month with Southern Ohio Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The American Cancer Society predicts that prostate cancer will kill nearly 40,000 men this year alone.

Dr. Stephen Woolums, a urologist with SOMC, stopped by First Look at Four to share some important information for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.