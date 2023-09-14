Report: Trump coming to Lexington for fundraiser

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former President Donald Trump is reportedly coming to Lexington next week.

WEKU reports that Fayette County GOP chair Fran Anderson told them the former president will be in the bluegrass on Friday, September 22.

The details of the fundraiser have not yet been released, but Anderson told WEKU tickets for the event start at $3,300.

We’re working to get more information about Trump’s visit, and we’ll keep you updated.

