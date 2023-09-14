One dead in shooting

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a shooting in Barboursville, according to dispatchers.

They said the shooting is believed to have been accidental.

One is in custody at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

At least one person was injured on Thursday during a shooting, according to 911 dispatchers.

The shooting happened on College Avenue, dispatchers say.

Cabell County EMS is on scene along with Barboursville Police and fire officials.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.