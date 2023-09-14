One dead in shooting

Dispatchers said the shooting is believed to have been accidental.
Dispatchers said the shooting is believed to have been accidental.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a shooting in Barboursville, according to dispatchers.

They said the shooting is believed to have been accidental.

One is in custody at this time.

At least one person was injured on Thursday during a shooting, according to 911 dispatchers.

The shooting happened on College Avenue, dispatchers say.

Cabell County EMS is on scene along with Barboursville Police and fire officials.

Further information has not been released.

