Team of the Week: George Washington

The Patriots earned the award after defeating previously unbeaten Hurricane.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The George Washington Patriots football team started the 2023 season with an uncharacteristic 0-2 record.

“We knew we were better than we’d been playing,” head coach Steve Edwards, Jr. said.

Their week-3 opponent was the 2-0 Hurricane Redskins, who put up 156 points in their first two contests.

“We knew we’d have to play almost a perfect game,” Edwards said.

“We wanted that one really bad,” GW quarterback Abe Fenwick said. “We wanted to get Hurricane.”

The Patriots put together their best performance of the season.

“You could feel it,” Patriots linebacker and wide receiver Guner Flores said. “We knew we can’t miss our assignments, can’t get big-headed, just keep doing what we were doing.”

The defense held Hurricane’s explosive offense in check, and George Washington held on for a 17-14 win.

“The kids took it upon themselves and answered the call,” Edwards said. “You can’t ask for anything more than that.”

The performance earned GW the WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy.

The Patriots travel to defending champion and undefeated Huntington High Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

