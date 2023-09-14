Top tailgating and homegating tips

Mark shares his predictions for the NFL season.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

America’s favorite sport is back and here to bring his special brand of expertise to the NFL game days is Hall of Fame, three-time Super Bowl Champion Mark Schlereth.

Whether you are tailgating or homegating, you don’t want to miss Mark’s home entertainment and menu choices, as well as his predictions on what to look for this year in the NFL.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash
Family of juvenile with autism found wandering located, state police says
A 3-year-old wandered away from home on Tuesday, September 12, and was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old slips away from home, drowns in pool
Deputies tell WSAZ.com everyone is safe but Sissonville High School remains on lockdown.
High school lockdown order lifted, expelled student detained
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released

Latest News

Former town recorder sentenced for embezzlement
According to deputies, William Smith is considered armed and dangerous.
Man wanted in connection to kidnapping, sexual assault
Meigs Co. in running for No. 1 farmer's market in America
Meigs Co. in running for No. 1 farmer’s market in America
Women Warriors Summit
Women Warriors Summit