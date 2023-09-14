Two felons arrested for possession of drugs and guns

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men from Virginia Beach were arrested in Barboursville for possession of drugs and guns, according to the Barboursville Police Department.

They said officers stopped a vehicle at Tanyard Station along Route 60 Tuesday night.

Two convicted felons were in the vehicle and were in possession of drugs and guns, according to the department.

Police said one of the guns found in vehicle was stolen out of Virginia.

They also said a bullet hole was in the side of the vehicle and had pieced the tire.

Marquise Billups and Gabriel Weaver were both from Virginia Beach, Virginia and were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and a felon in possession of a firearm.

