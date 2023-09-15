Barboursville Police focus on traffic control violations

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officers with the Barboursville Police Department are focusing on traffic control violations in and around the village of Barboursville.

It’s in an effort to make sure safety remains top priority.

Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil says their department has received complaints from the public and are working to crack down on the issue.

This includes making sure drivers are coming to a steady stop at stop signs and stop lights before making their way through intersections.

Intersections officers are monitoring include: Allen Avenue and Long Street, College Avenue and Blake Street, Main Street and Central Avenue, as well as Central Avenue and Barbara Street.

Officers will be monitoring these areas and issuing citations for violations.

