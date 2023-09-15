Barboursville Police focus on traffic control violations

Officers with the Barboursville Police Department are focusing on traffic control violations in and around the village of Barboursville.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officers with the Barboursville Police Department are focusing on traffic control violations in and around the village of Barboursville.

It’s in an effort to make sure safety remains top priority.

Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil says their department has received complaints from the public and are working to crack down on the issue.

This includes making sure drivers are coming to a steady stop at stop signs and stop lights before making their way through intersections.

Intersections officers are monitoring include: Allen Avenue and Long Street, College Avenue and Blake Street, Main Street and Central Avenue, as well as Central Avenue and Barbara Street.

Officers will be monitoring these areas and issuing citations for violations.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in shooting
According to deputies, Smith has had two previous convictions of sexual assault in West Virginia.
Man arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping, sexual assault
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
COLD CASE | Boyd County, Ky ‘John Doe’ identified
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges
Crews with the Huntington Fire Department are battling a fire along Monroe Avenue.
Crews on scene of house fire

Latest News

WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 9-15-23
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Dozens miss third hydrant deadline
Dozens of water utilities have missed a third deadline to submit hydrant information to the...
WSAZ Investigates | Dozens miss third hydrant deadline
Charles Workman has been on the run since Wednesday when he allegedly stole a car from a gas...
Stolen car recovered, suspect on run in multi-state search