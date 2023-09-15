Hal Greer Boulevard underpass to temporarily close

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Hal Greer Boulevard underpass will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly beginning Monday, September 18, 2023, while crews relocate a water line.

Traffic will be detoured at the intersections of Hal Greer Boulevard to the 8th Street underpass.

This work may take several days to complete, but the work will take place in the evening and early morning hours to minimize traffic delays, officials say.

This project should be completed within a week.

This phase of the Hal Greer Boulevard Renovation Project’s goal is to improve connectivity and safety for all modes of transportation on Hal Greer Boulevard from Third Avenue to Washington Boulevard and transform the corridor.

