Mine rescue team competition held in Logan Co.

During dangerous situations in a coal mine, safety teams are called out and miners are evacuated.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During dangerous situations in a coal mine, safety teams are called out and miners are evacuated.

Having training to handle dangerous, high pressure and stressful situations could mean life or death for someone that needs rescued.

Mining disasters are rare but they do happen. It is the job of these rescue teams to go into a mine at the most dangerous times when sight is limited and time matters.

Chris Meade captained the Leer South Mine Rescue Team at the Southern West Virginia Fallen Heroes Mine Contest.

“A lot of ventilations, a lot of obstacles, a lot of things you can’t make too many mistakes on,” said Meade.

The course’s problem designer Harvey Ferrell said the map is blank when teams start out and when they come across a situation in the course they have to problem solve.

“They have to handle these different situations they might have to clear mine gases, they might have to pump water, they might have to add roof supports,” said Ferrell.

Meade’s team came across many obstacles including an unsafe road, a person that needed to be rescued and high gas levels.

Ferrell said 24 teams from Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Colorado participated.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash
Family of juvenile with autism found wandering located, state police says
A 3-year-old wandered away from home on Tuesday, September 12, and was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old slips away from home, drowns in pool
Deputies tell WSAZ.com everyone is safe but Sissonville High School remains on lockdown.
High school lockdown order lifted, expelled student detained
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released

Latest News

Portion of I-77 shutdown; tractor-trailer crash
Portion of I-77 shutdown; tractor-trailer crash
Ohio University sees record first year student enrollment
Ohio University sees record first year student enrollment
Police chase leads to man fleeing on foot
Police chase leads to man fleeing on foot
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING -9-14-23