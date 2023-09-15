POLICE | Teen killed in accidental shooting; name released

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Barboursville Police Department has released the name of the teenager who was found on the front porch of a home on Thursday with a gunshot wound.

Police confirm Dillon Horn, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accidental shooting in the 1000 block of College Avenue in Barboursville on Thursday afternoon.

Life-saving efforts were attempted by first responders but were unsuccessful.

Police say three juveniles were at the home at the time of the accidental discharge.

Police confirm Dillion did not live at the home where the shooting took place.

Further information has not been released.

