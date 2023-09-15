POLICE | Teen killed in accidental shooting; name released

The Barboursville Police Department has released the name of the teenager who was found on the front porch of a home on Thursday with a gunshot wound.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Barboursville Police Department has released the name of the teenager who was found on the front porch of a home on Thursday with a gunshot wound.

Police confirm Dillon Horn, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accidental shooting in the 1000 block of College Avenue in Barboursville on Thursday afternoon.

Life-saving efforts were attempted by first responders but were unsuccessful.

Police say three juveniles were at the home at the time of the accidental discharge.

Police confirm Dillion did not live at the home where the shooting took place.

Further information has not been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in shooting
According to deputies, Smith has had two previous convictions of sexual assault in West Virginia.
Man arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping, sexual assault
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
COLD CASE | Boyd County, Ky ‘John Doe’ identified
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges
Crews with the Huntington Fire Department are battling a fire along Monroe Avenue.
Crews on scene of house fire

Latest News

WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 9-15-23
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Dozens miss third hydrant deadline
Dozens of water utilities have missed a third deadline to submit hydrant information to the...
WSAZ Investigates | Dozens miss third hydrant deadline
Charles Workman has been on the run since Wednesday when he allegedly stole a car from a gas...
Stolen car recovered, suspect on run in multi-state search
Barboursville Police focus on traffic control violations
Barboursville Police focus on traffic control violations