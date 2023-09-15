Portion of I-77 shutdown; tractor-trailer crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-77 North at the 105 mile marker are shut down, according to the Sissonville Fire Department.

Kanawha County 911 dispatchers confirm that a tractor-trailer is leaking diesel fuel on the interstate.

They said a tire blew out and busted a whole in the tank.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Sissonville Fire Department are on scene of the crash.

There is no word on when lanes will be re-opened.

