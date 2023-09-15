Rich Homie Quan to headline Ironton music festival

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The “SoundsGood Music Festival” is set to return to Ironton this weekend.

It’s taking place at the Ironton River Bank on Saturday.

The concerts will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and run through around 11 p.m.

It’ll feature local artists throughout the afternoon and evening before headliner Rich Homie Quan takes the stage.

Lists of acts for the second 'SoundsGood Music Festival' (WSAZ)

“Get your tickets now, and meet out there,” said Rich Homie Quan in a video posted on social media. “We’re going all the way up. Let’s go!”

It’s the second year the concert marathon is taking place.

Last year, it was held at the Ro-Na Theatre.

This year, however, organizers say they wanted to have it outdoors to create a bigger atmosphere.

Tickets for the “SoundsGood Music Festival” start at $50 and go all the way up to $250 for a meet and greet opportunity with Rich Homie Quan.

You can buy tickets online or get them at the gate on Saturday.

