Suspect wanted in two states

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in two states are looking for a man they said stole a car and then blew past a stopped school bus while leading police on a chase Wednesday.

The West Hamlin Police Department said the man was driving a white Ford focus with an Ohio license plate.

According to officials, the car was reported stolen earlier Wednesday in South Point, Ohio. Then, the owner of the car spotted the car on the move in Lincoln County, West Virginia.

West Hamlin police said they chased the driver on Long Branch and lost him in the Beech Fork area.

They also said he was spotted trying to use a stolen credit card.

If you know the man or have any details, you are asked to call the West Hamlin or South Point Police.

West Hamlin Police Department: (304) 824-3055

South Point Police Department: (740) 377-4011

