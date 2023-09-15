West Virginia University gives final approval to academic program, faculty cuts

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University gave final approval Friday to wide-ranging cuts in academic programs and faculty positions, the culmination of a impassioned back and forth between the campus community, students and officials as the university addresses a $45 million budget shortfall.

The university Board of Governors voted to drop 28 of its majors, or about 8%, and cut 147 of the faculty positions, or 5.7%, on its Morgantown campus. Among the cuts are one-third of education department faculty and the entire world language department, although seven language teaching positions are being retained and students are being allowed to take some language courses as electives.

The vote in Morgantown came as the university has been weighed down financially by a 10% drop in enrollment since 2015, revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasing debt load for new building projects.

The cuts are on top of those made in June, when the board approved $7 million in staff reductions, or around 132 positions, slashed 12 graduate and doctorate programs and approved a 3% tuition increase.

Dozens of speakers, including students and faculty, vehemently opposed the cuts during a public hearing Thursday before the board.

Earlier this month a faculty group approved separate, symbolic motions expressing no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee and calling for a freeze in the ongoing cuts, which the American Federation of Teachers called “draconian and catastrophic.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to deputies, Smith has had two previous convictions of sexual assault in West Virginia.
Man arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping, sexual assault
One dead in shooting
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
COLD CASE | Boyd County, Ky ‘John Doe’ identified
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges
Two felons arrested for possession of drugs and guns
Two felons arrested for possession of drugs and guns

Latest News

Hal Greer Boulevard underpass to temporarily close
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 15th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Nitro High School (4)
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Nitro High School (3)