Big win for Ohio over Big 12

Bobcats will receive automatic berth in NCAA Tournament
Bobcats will receive automatic berth in NCAA Tournament(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - Under clear blue skies in Athens, the Iowa State Cyclones were no match for the Ohio Bobcats. The members of the MAC beat the Big 12 team 10-7 at Peden Stadium sparked by a defense that gave up just one touchdown and allowed 38 yards rushing.

Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw for 135 yards and one touchdown and led the team in rushing with 58 yards.

The Bobcats improve to 3-1 and begin MAC play next Saturday at Bowling Green.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in two states are looking for a man they said stole a car and then blew past a stopped...
Suspect wanted in two states
The incident happened at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Person taken to hospital after water rescue
One dead in shooting
The Barboursville Police Department has released the name of the teenager who was found on the...
POLICE | Teen killed in accidental shooting; name released
A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle in Pike...
Woman dies in fatal crash

Latest News

Mothers of the players had a chance to tackle their sons.
Mothers of Huntington High football players get physical
Play of the Week - Huntington
Band of the Week - Cabell Midland Marching Knights
Game of the Week
Game of the Week | GW vs. Huntington