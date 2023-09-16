Big win for Ohio over Big 12

ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - Under clear blue skies in Athens, the Iowa State Cyclones were no match for the Ohio Bobcats. The members of the MAC beat the Big 12 team 10-7 at Peden Stadium sparked by a defense that gave up just one touchdown and allowed 38 yards rushing.

Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw for 135 yards and one touchdown and led the team in rushing with 58 yards.

The Bobcats improve to 3-1 and begin MAC play next Saturday at Bowling Green.

