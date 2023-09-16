Man dies after water rescue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died following a water rescue in the Kanawha River, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police identified the man as Richard Kosior, 63, of Charleston.

According to investigators, there is no evidence of foul play and a criminal investigation will not be conducted.

Kosior was attempting to cross onto a nearby boat and fell into the river, officers say.

A water rescue happened afterwards and Kosior was taken to the hospital, however he eventually passed away.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for further evaluation.

