Mothers of Huntington High football players get physical

Mothers of the players had a chance to tackle their sons.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a rare Friday night off during the season last week for Huntington High, but the hits kept on coming.

For the second year in a row, moms of the players suited up in helmets and pads and had the opportunity to show why their offspring have championship calibur football genes.

Dozens of the moms ran down the turf and tackled their boys one at a time.

“There are no words to describe how fun it is,” Krystal McPherson, the mother of lineman Aryn McPherson, said. “Last year I thought I wouldn’t do it. Then I said I will hit my son. It’s something to look forward to every year.”

“My wife saw it and said that’d be fun to do,” head coach Billy Seals said. “It’s something they enjoy. The moms enjoy it as well.”

